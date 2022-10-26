Letter: Extreme candidates

Here’s an example of what our elections have come to in Arizona. In congressional district 6 the Republicans nominate a candidate, Juan Ciscomani, with no legislative experience but with extreme views prohibiting women from exercising control over their own reproductive health. They then dump a ton of special interest money into his campaign to attack his opponent, Kirsten Engel, a well qualified candidate with legislative experience who has genuine expertise as a professor of environmental law with critical issues like water. In other words, the Arizona Republican party would create a parallel political universe where up is down, qualifications are meaningless and knowledge is suspect.