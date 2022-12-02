 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Extreme Candidates

Let’s hear it for the ticket splitters - the people who saved Arizona from disaster. When you compare the vote totals for the Republicans who were on the statewide ballot but were running for different offices, it is clear that Republican and Independent voters found some to be worse than others. Abe Hamadeh received about 54,000 votes more than insurrectionist Finchem, and 58,000 more than Masters. Many conservatives would have voted for reasonable Republicans, but just couldn’t vote for those who don’t believe in free and fair elections. To have a chance of winning in the future, the Grand Old Party needs to stop nominating extremists.

Donald Reese

Southeast side

