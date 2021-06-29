 Skip to main content
Letter: Extreme heat IS dangerous!
Here’s today’s Tucson.com headline: ‘Dangerous’ heat forecast for Tucson starting Saturday. Are you seriously putting quotes around ‘dangerous’ when our summer heat kills people? We’re IN the 20 hottest years on record.

More recent headlines: Key reservoir on Colorado River hits record low amid drought; Growing AZ wildfire prompts new evacuation orders; Alert warns of poor air quality due to smoke from wildfires; Carbon dioxide levels hit 50% higher than preindustrial time.

It’s time for reporters to connect the dots between these articles. Climate change connects the dots. You should cover it, and we should talk about it—especially because there are solutions!

Please stop interviewing weather experts who would “rather not answer” questions about the causes of extreme heat and drought. Deflection is not news. There are plenty of experts with science-based answers and solutions. Please interview them. Connect the dots! Citizens want to understand what’s going on. Then we can be part of the solution!

Judith Anderson

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

