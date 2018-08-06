Re: the Aug. 2 letter to the editor "Air Force's way of looking at F-16 impact is flawed."
Many people complain about the F-16. Mostly because of the noise. Granted, it does make more noise than the A-10, but when it's just doing a simple flyover, the noise level isn't really that much higher.
The F-16 does have an afterburner and that is where the extra loud noise comes from. However, it only uses its AB on take off and when in pursuit of other aircraft. I for one appreciate the sound of military aircraft over head. It gives me a sense of safety and security. God bless all branches of our U.S. military.
Steven Barker
East side
