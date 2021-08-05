Letter: F-35 and A-10

I know that those of us here in Tucson are used to seeing the A-10's in the sky, and thanks to Senator Kelly's recent work on the Armed Services Committee, we will continue to for the immediate future. But I'm also glad that Senator Kelly supported the F-35 program as well by continuing to fund the program. Tucson has not had the best history with the F-35 program, but while we have no squadrons down here, they are a vital part of Luke Air Force base in Phoenix, and it is important that leaders with Tucson roots like Senator Kelly look at the entire picture and give the military all the resources it needs to keep us safe.
Gerald Anderson
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.