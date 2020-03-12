Letter: Fabulous volunteer opportunities available!!

The highlight of my week is the time I spend reading with my 3 kindergartners at Nash Elementary. Every week I go twice a week to read with the same 3 kids. We spend 25 minutes together each day, one-on-one, reading, writing, creating silly sentences and mostly loving books.
A visitor walking into the Reading Seed Thursday morning session might call it pandemonium. But, when you listen closely, what is happening is pure joy of reading.
Watching the progress these children make learning new words and turning that knowledge into reading is a fabulous feeling. In addition to their learning I am lucky to be exposed to the wonderful children’s books available.
Literacy Connects runs the Reading Seed program and the demand for volunteers far exceeds the available coaches. If you have a few extra hours a week please consider volunteering for this fabulous program. Our society depends on it!
Jane Evans
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.