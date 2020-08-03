You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: face masks
In my opinion, maskless Trump supporters are not stupid. They have been frightened into blind obedience. They need to see their master wearing a mask at all times along with an order to do the same, and to be invited to help punish anyone who is not wearing a mask. They have to be told by their fearsome dictator how to save themselves from his wrath. And his wrath is mighty --- look at the children he has separated from their parents for example. Trump sycophants confuse cruelty with strength and if they don't have the guts to stand up for themselves they become like their abuser.

Self-respecting citizens in a free country must have ruthless, self-promoting,narcissistic people who have risen to positions of power hospitalized. My cousin died in WWII because a mentally ill person led the good German people to be his "hit men:" I don't want us to have to apologize to our grandchildren.

Gretchen Nielsen

East side

