Letter: Face masks

Want to return to work? Wear a mask now. Want schools to re-open? Wear a mask now.
Want to NOT be the cause of serious illness/death to yourself or others? Wear a mask now. Want restaurants, movie theaters, gyms to re-open? Wear a mask now.
Want to return to a 'normal' lifestyle sooner rather than later? Wear a mask now.
Want to be seen as a mature person who takes responsibility for her/his behavior? Wear a mask now.
Dale Gehring
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
