Letter: Face masks
View Comments

Letter: Face masks

Want to return to work? Wear a mask now. Want schools to re-open? Wear a mask now.

Want to NOT be the cause of serious illness/death to yourself or others? Wear a mask now. Want restaurants, movie theaters, gyms to re-open? Wear a mask now.

Want to return to a 'normal' lifestyle sooner rather than later? Wear a mask now.

Want to be seen as a mature person who takes responsibility for her/his behavior? Wear a mask now.

Dale Gehring

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Gen Z for Rex Scott

To those whom don't know who Rex Scott is, he is a man of integrity, accountability, and is highly reputable. Rex Scott is my former middle sc…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News