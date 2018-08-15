Re: the online letter to the editor "Humans."
The letter writer apparently holds Facebook in low regard, opining that it produces nothing useful. I'd like yo suggest that like pretty much any human invention, it can be used well or badly, for good or evil. How it works for you depends on how closely you control your Facebook “friend” list and who you follow. That so many millions of people use it daily argues that it does produce something of value.
Mary Ker
Northwest side
