Letter: Fact check: Legislators earn way more than minimum wage

Re: the March 28 article "Plan would give state lawmakers big raises."
The article states that members of the legislature receive $24,000 a year plus per diem. Sen. David Gowan "argues that this current salary puts the hourly pay at $11.54, less than the minimum wage of $12.80."
Senator Gowan isn't very good at math. The legislative session is only scheduled for 100 days each year (a little over 14 weeks). That's 27% of a year that includes 365 days for most other workers. $24,000 for 100 days of work is equivalent to $87,600 for 365 days of work.
Full-time employment generally means 2080 hours of work per year. $24,000 for 14 weeks translates into $42.16 per hour, not $11.54 that Gowan calculated.
Gowan is looking to increase legislators' yearly pay to $57,000. For 100 days of work, that's equivalent to $208,050 per year or $100 per hour.
My suggestion for legislators who feel underpaid: Try working a real minimum-wage job instead.
Tony Kuyper
Foothills
