Letter: Fact Check on Martha McSally
I read a recent letter bragging about Martha's military record. I would like to put it in perspective. I am a Vietnam Vet who spent 28.5 months in Vietnam, Thailand, and the Philippine Islands. I also have 107 combat missions in a C-130 Airborne Command Post. 1397 hours divided by 24 hours equals 58.2 days.

Upon arrival to each country we got a briefing that we were guests and were to honor and obey their laws, traditions, customs, and religion. It not we were "Ugly Americans".

During her first attempt at winning, she bragged about taking a battle to the Pentagon over "head coving". American women are better than their Muslim counterparts and "don't have to cover their stinking heads". This smells of "Ugly American" and the ad was removed after she found out the she was a propaganda tool for ISIS.

Not trying to discredit her service just putting some truth out there.

Kurt Ohlrich

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

