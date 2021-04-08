Letter: Fact Checking Biden

Congratulations to the Arizona Daily Star for finally making an attempt to be a non-biased news source. After reading your "Fact" checking of President Trump for four years I thought for sure you would never do that to Biden. I was wrong.
I humbly apologize for my pre-judgement of your newspaper and look forward to more Star attempts to become fact-based.
Next up, sending Fitz to a "How to actually be witty and clever instead of snarky camp?" We can only hope.
Jeffery Miller
Northwest side
