Letter: Fact Checking Biden
Letter: Fact Checking Biden

Congratulations to the Arizona Daily Star for finally making an attempt to be a non-biased news source. After reading your "Fact" checking of President Trump for four years I thought for sure you would never do that to Biden. I was wrong.

I humbly apologize for my pre-judgement of your newspaper and look forward to more Star attempts to become fact-based.

Next up, sending Fitz to a "How to actually be witty and clever instead of snarky camp?" We can only hope.

Jeffery Miller

Northwest side

