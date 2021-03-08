 Skip to main content
Letter: Facts are important
Letter: Facts are important

Re: the March 4 article "House votes to let businesses make their own call on masks."

I am appalled by the statement made by AZ Representative Joseph Chaplik regarding removing face mask mandates for businesses. He cites that during the HIV epidemic, masks were not required. Excuse me, but if this representative is making rules regarding the education of children in Arizona schools, we will never be able to improve our ranking in the country. HIV is NOT transmitted by aerosol droplet contamination. Science facts matter!

Christine Barreuther

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

