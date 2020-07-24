Letter: Facts Matter – Part CXIV
Letter: Facts Matter – Part CXIV

As a retired engineer I dealt in facts, not predictions. This administration has been warning us of the by-products of the pandemic. We were told by the “chosen one”, that the suicide, murder and domestic violence would be more devastating than the virus.

I have not seen any data presented by anyone that confirms the theory. I have looked for it in every issue of this paper and on the internet. I also watch for any hint that the proponents are putting it out for all to see how right they are. I have seen nothing.

What I do see is rising numbers in all of the wrong categories.

I would feel better if there were plans to provide PPE for the caregivers, adequate testing and relief for the people who need the paychecks. I don’t see any plans.

The only way we will have a return to “normal” is by defeating the transmission of the virus.

Jeff Rayner

SaddleBrooke

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

