Re: the May 20 article "Lake's challenge heads to judge."
Kari Lake's attorney claimed in court that Maricopa County failed to verify ballot signatures, allegedly casting doubt on the election that Lake lost last year. His basis? Reviewers only spent three seconds evaluating each signature. Here's a thought experiment: think back to the last time you made a retail purchase with a credit card and the clerk compared the signature on the card to the signature on the charge slip. Did you wait more than three seconds? Me neither.
Mike Tully
Foothills
