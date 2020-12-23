Letter: Failing to Control the Virus

Thank you for your article entitled, "Health Chief Alters Rules to Protect AZ Businesses."
Dr Christ, Arizona's top health official, manipulated the standards governing business operations so that all businesses will remain open regardless of the infection rate. This was accomplished by removing the substantial risk designation. No substantial risk designation equals no business closure.
She states that she does not believe businesses are a major source of Covid-19 infections. Believing does not suffice. There is factual data documenting the positive effects of closing select businesses in numerous American states and in foreign countries.
The bottom line is that Dr. Christ is collaborating with Governor Ducey as he abandons his obligation to protect Arizonans and submits to the demands of powerful business interests.
Stuart Sellinger
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.