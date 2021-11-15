Letter: Failure to pass Proposition 410, Mayor and Council Raises

I read with dismay that Proposition 410 did not pass. All the outrage over minimum wage, and yet we expect our representatives to work for less than minimum wage. We entrust them with millions of dollars worth of decision making, require an unblemished background and integrity, but yet do not want to pay them!
We wonder why some politicians turn sour on the electorate, take bribes and do unauthorized favors.
If over 50% of the electorate can't figure out what the problem is here, then they shouldn't vote.
Richard McKenna
East side
