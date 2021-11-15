 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Failure to pass Proposition 410, Mayor and Council Raises
View Comments

Letter: Failure to pass Proposition 410, Mayor and Council Raises

  • Comments

I read with dismay that Proposition 410 did not pass. All the outrage over minimum wage, and yet we expect our representatives to work for less than minimum wage. We entrust them with millions of dollars worth of decision making, require an unblemished background and integrity, but yet do not want to pay them!

We wonder why some politicians turn sour on the electorate, take bribes and do unauthorized favors.

If over 50% of the electorate can't figure out what the problem is here, then they shouldn't vote.

Richard McKenna

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News