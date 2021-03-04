 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Failure to recall Romero
View Comments

Letter: Failure to recall Romero

  • Comments

So the recall of Mayor Romero fell short about 600 signatures. Big surprise that the anti-maskers, insurrection supporting “fringe group” would fail to recall a popular Latina mayor who has doubled the amount of funds to fix our streets, addressed climate change in our city, followed the science in addressing the pandemic, supported the rights of minorities, and raised the minimum City wage to $15 per hour. Despite all her accomplishments, the recall group alleged , “failure to fulfill her duties as the Mayor of Tucson.” I’m surprised they didn’t allege Romero stole the election. Oh that’s right, there was no opposition candidate. If they couldn’t field a candidate in the general election, how did they expect a successful recall? Also, how many voters would have signed the petition had they known a supporter of the insurrection was the leader?

Edward Espinoza

Southwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: No tax, no service

How rich for small business owners (or anyone else for that matter) to not want to help fund public education, from which they benefit every s…

Local-issues

Letter: Protest

I’m inquiring about the upcoming protests at Southwest Keys facility where migrant children are being locked up on Oracle Road? The facility t…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News