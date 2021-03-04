Letter: Failure to recall Romero

So the recall of Mayor Romero fell short about 600 signatures. Big surprise that the anti-maskers, insurrection supporting “fringe group” would fail to recall a popular Latina mayor who has doubled the amount of funds to fix our streets, addressed climate change in our city, followed the science in addressing the pandemic, supported the rights of minorities, and raised the minimum City wage to $15 per hour. Despite all her accomplishments, the recall group alleged , “failure to fulfill her duties as the Mayor of Tucson.” I’m surprised they didn’t allege Romero stole the election. Oh that’s right, there was no opposition candidate. If they couldn’t field a candidate in the general election, how did they expect a successful recall? Also, how many voters would have signed the petition had they known a supporter of the insurrection was the leader?
Edward Espinoza
Southwest side
