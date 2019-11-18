As a fan of all UA basketball, it's been great to see the women's team getting coverage on the front page of the sports section this fall too. After last week's "rain of 3s" over Santa Clara, I was wondering if it would be too much to ask to include the stats for their games as well, just as you do for the men. However, all hopes were dashed this morning when I discovered, after much digging, that the women had been relegated back to the Sports Shorts section once again. Even though yesterday's game began at 5 PM (plenty of time for an article!) and they won by 32 points. Have the results of a UA men's game ever been relegated to Sports Shorts, even while unranked? No excuse.
Betsy Woodhouse
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.