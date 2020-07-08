Letter: Fair voting access

Arizona Secretary of State, Katie Hobbs, deserves praise for requesting the United States Supreme Court to deny an appeal by Attorney General Mark Brnovich to uphold Arizona’s ban on ballot harvesting. Brnovich wants to solidify a 2016 law, HB2023 that results in discarding votes that are “harvested” or brought to the poll by another as well as those cast in the wrong precinct. Judges in the 9th Circuit agreed that HB2023 affected minorities disproportionately due to unreliable mail service and all Arizona voters as well by discarding votes in incorrect polling sites. In addition,the Secretary of State’s office has been sued previously on the matter, making the current Secretary of State the logical office to decide the law’s legality. The result of this law has critical implications for the upcoming election, and I urge Arizona voters to support Secretary of state Hobbs in her efforts.
Roger Shanley
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
