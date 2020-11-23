Letter: Fairness to Pac 12 schools

It was reported the Pac 12 faces a major challenge in determining the conference football champion in this year's season due to the cancellation of several games caused by the pandemic. In these politically correct times, the simple solution is to give each school a "Participation Trophy". Just think what that will do for their self esteem!
Bud Watson
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
