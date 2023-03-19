State Sen. Justine Wadsack demands that Tucson change the way we elect City Council members. Her demand is not about fairness. It’s about control.

If she really wants representation of both parties in government (she says that’s her goal), she could set an example in the State Legislature, by urging consideration of her Democratic colleagues’ bills. Republicans’ policy automatically rejects all Democratic bills.

If she really wants representation of all voters, she could communicate with and represent all her constituents in the sprawling gerrymandered District 17. Instead, she represents only the ultra right-wing voters in that huge district.

Wadsack does not seek fairness. She seeks right-wing control of all of Arizona. She wants to impose her poorly conceived notion of morality on all of us.

Lisa Wolfe

North side