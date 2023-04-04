It's absurd to think any "faith-based" advisory committee would offer any guidance to TUSD initiatives, programs, policies or projects without invoking their religious beliefs. This is just another attempt for the hypocritical, self-righteous, religious whackos to infiltrate a secular educational school district and slowly but surely pressure their religious fantasies on our children. Keep religion and these religious nuts out of public education. St Ignatius Loyola, the founder of the Catholic Jesuit order of priests said it well, "Give me a boy at the age of seven and he will be mine forever.". ...and Catholic schools started their brain washing!