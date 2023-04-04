Faith Christian Church’s (FCC) presence on the UA campus is another example of the malevolence of religious organizations disguised as benign, pastoral outreach to vulnerable populations. FCC is a small representation of the organized corruption, abuse and horrendous harm done by organized religions on a massive scale throughout history. The issue is not about an individual’s freedom to choose whatever spiritual beliefs they wish to follow. It is about the harmful and heinous methods of indoctrination and subjugation used by the agents of many different religions (cults). Young people are vulnerable to proselytizing especially when they are away from home for the first time. Additionally, religious tax exemptions rob states of billions of dollars annually. It is long past time for them to be repealed.
Dean of Students Washington White said, “We can’t tell them to leave unless they are hurting someone.” Harm comes in many forms and the UA failed to protect students from this cult. Dean White and others should resign.
Jessica Hamdan
West side
