Faith Christian Church’s (FCC) presence on the UA campus is another example of the malevolence of religious organizations disguised as benign, pastoral outreach to vulnerable populations. FCC is a small representation of the organized corruption, abuse and horrendous harm done by organized religions on a massive scale throughout history. The issue is not about an individual’s freedom to choose whatever spiritual beliefs they wish to follow. It is about the harmful and heinous methods of indoctrination and subjugation used by the agents of many different religions (cults). Young people are vulnerable to proselytizing especially when they are away from home for the first time. Additionally, religious tax exemptions rob states of billions of dollars annually. It is long past time for them to be repealed.