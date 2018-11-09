Per the federal government, asylum for refugees will only be granted if the refugees enter legally through specific ports of entry. Sounds good EXCEPT the budget for INS (Immigration and Naturalization Service) has been decimated so that the staff of professionals, as well as the number of judges, is down to bare bones. The processing of asylum seekers could take years if not decades. Is it any wonder that people whose lives are daily threatened where they reside will try to reach safety at any cost and in any manner? Even attempting illegal entry to our country? The America that was great and was the beacon of hope for people all over the world is no more.
Sad.
Cindy Soffrin
Northeast side
