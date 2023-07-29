On July 25 the STAR republished a REPUBLIC (published July 17) campaign pamphlet/article by Tara Kavaler with a headline proclaiming:"Ciscomani embraces bipartisan approach". There is nothing bipartisan about Ciscomani on the toughest issues. I am referring to water for 100% of us and the right of 50% of our people to control their own bodies without religious, judicial or political intrusion.

On July 21 Ciscomani participated in a "committee hearing" hosted by Gosar, Biggs, Lesko and Crane where he sat between Biggs and Crane while mine shills urged More Mines, including Rosemont and Oak Flat. You cannot assemble a less bipartisan group or one caring less about future water quality or supply.

I want a Rep who does everything possible to protect a safe, reliable water supply and protect the right of a woman to make her own, private health decisions. Kirsten Engel is uniquely qualified and devoted to do exactly that. Ciscomani, the hyper-partisan, wants more mines and more intrusive presence in the examining room.

Douglas Williams

Foothills