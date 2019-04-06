I don't know about anybody else but I am sick and tired of getting phone calls with fake IDs and numbers on my caller ID. Today we received a call that the caller ID identified it as being from the Pinal County Government. It wasn't. Caller ID phone numbers that indicate a call from a local number but are not are extremely frustrating. Why don't our state, local or national legislators do something about this situation? It seems to me that their should be some law to prevent this deception.
Joseph Ricca
Vail
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.