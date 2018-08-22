Judging from the letters pouring in lambasting the Star for its editorial on the importance of a free press to our democracy, I can only conclude that Trump’s message is succeeding. Don’t believe what you see with your own eyes, he says, or what you hear with your own ears; believe only me. His incessant repetition of the cry “fake news!” has apparently hypnotized a sizable segment of our unsuspecting populace, blinding them and stopping their ears. Lord help us all.

Ann Shoben

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Tags

Comments may be used in print.

Load comments