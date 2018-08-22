Judging from the letters pouring in lambasting the Star for its editorial on the importance of a free press to our democracy, I can only conclude that Trump’s message is succeeding. Don’t believe what you see with your own eyes, he says, or what you hear with your own ears; believe only me. His incessant repetition of the cry “fake news!” has apparently hypnotized a sizable segment of our unsuspecting populace, blinding them and stopping their ears. Lord help us all.
Ann Shoben
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.