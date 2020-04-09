Letter: Fake Democrats
Letter: Fake Democrats

Too often some letter writer will start by claiming, “I am a lifelong (or strong, rabid, etc.) Democrat. Then said writer proceeds to bash a particular democrat or the party in general. Do these writers really want us to believe they’re Democrats? If so, it helps me to understand the level of gullibility in the party of Trump.

Jeff Saylor

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

