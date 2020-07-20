Letter: fake news
Letter: fake news

A recent letter shows why Trump supporters are so confused. They think someone's opinion is News. Calling a letter on the opinion page "Fake News" is their standard answer to anything that isn't pro Trump. I don't think there is any hope of his supporters ever figuring out that Trump is biggest spreader of "Fake News".

HARRY WHITNEY

Catalina

