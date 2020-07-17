Letter: Fall football at the U of A
View Comments

Letter: Fall football at the U of A

I don't envy President Robbins or Dave Heeke in their decision regarding playing football this fall at the U of A. Sports is sorely needed to provide a sense of normalcy during this critical time in our lives. However, it's obvious that the time has passed to at least delay the start of the season until September or cancel it entirely. The cost in lost revenue and the effect it will have on other sports programs will be severe. However, the potential cost in lives of playing the season normally far outweighs monetary considerations.

Charles Schultz

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Covid-19

It cannot have gone unnoticed that during the current spike in Covid-19 cases that now Pima County accounts for only about one-tenth as many c…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News