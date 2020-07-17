Letter: Fall football at the U of A

I don't envy President Robbins or Dave Heeke in their decision regarding playing football this fall at the U of A. Sports is sorely needed to provide a sense of normalcy during this critical time in our lives. However, it's obvious that the time has passed to at least delay the start of the season until September or cancel it entirely. The cost in lost revenue and the effect it will have on other sports programs will be severe. However, the potential cost in lives of playing the season normally far outweighs monetary considerations.
Charles Schultz
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!