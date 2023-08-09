How heartbreaking to see so many beautiful tall trees fall in the recent storms! Many of these were native trees, which, with proper care should not be falling and which we sorely need to provide shade!

A tall tree cannot be supported by a few roots 2 feet from the surface, watered weekly and shallowly by drip systems. NO TREE will send roots down into dry soil! As these trees are replaced I hope Tucsonans will remember to plant native trees in or near a well, depression, drainage way or basin. These receptacles should be filled fully and infrequently so that the water soaks DEEP into the soil. Ideally, rain water can fill them most of the time, especially when they are mature. Divert your precious rainwater to your tree basins, not the storm drains! The roots of native trees will follow the water down deep and anchor the tree against winds. The water will not be lost, but banked for the tree to use for weeks.