Letter: Falling Star

I know, I know, it’s all about money. Cut it wherever you can and they’ll move to the web site where its easy and cheap to maintain. In 1896 Richard Outcault’s “Yellow Kid” was the first newspaper comic. Conics and puzzles have been a mainstay of American newspapers ever since. I like local newspapers, but I can get the NYT paper addition sent to me daily cheaper than the AZ Star. Restore the Crytoquip and comics within 90 days or say goodbye to another subscriber.