Kevin McCarthy's Political Action Committee, The Congressional Leadership Fund, is running several ads attacking Kerstin Engel as "ridiculously liberal." The ad cites several recent laws passed by Congress.

The ads are completely false. Kirsten Engel is not yet a Member of Congress. She could not vote on any of those laws.

Kirsten Engel is a great candidate; the ads are ridiculous.

David Bartlett

Midtown