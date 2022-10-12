 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: False Political Ads

Why is Kirsten Engel being wrongly vilified by her opponent? Because her opponent lacks the knowledge and experience to solve crucial Arizona problems. The edited ads of Kirsten Engel completely misrepresent her opinion on critical issues. Kirsten Engel is not extreme nor is she radical. Kirsten Engel is an expert in water rights and water conservation research. She supports public education, a women’s right to make her own health decisions and advocates for working families. Kirsten Engel is endorsed by labor, education, and environmental groups. Her opponent is too inexperienced and uninformed to represent Arizona so he has resorted to name calling and lying which demonstrates an absence of integrity. What a pathetic way to campaign! My family supports Kirsten Engel because she will ensure our children will have a future.

Jeanie Sartore

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

