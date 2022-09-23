 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: False Political Advertising

It's the elections, the political ads are valuable unless the ads intentionally misrepresent the facts or the truth, bias or ignorance. It is critical to learn the truth and then recognize that the candidate supported by the ad is more interested in lying to win versus presenting their truthful position. The best example of this problem is the commercial regarding privatizing social security, an optional solution based on projections of Social Security going bankrupt. The claims are based on distortions and complete ignoring of the facts. Two elderly folks present their concern about the ability of Social Security to survive if converted to personal accounts (Privatizing Social Security). However, anyone as old as these people have their benefits locked in so their comments are reflective of the desire to misrepresent the facts of Social Security. The hope is that the voters recognize the failure to respect the truth. Has everyone forgotten that Mark Kelly tried to illegally buy a gun then used influence to avoid prosecution?

Loran Hancock

Northwest side

