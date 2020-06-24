Letter: False safety
Gov. Ducey’s attitude seems to be, don’t worry about getting COVID-19 because we have enough hospital beds to take care of you. Do be careful and practice good COVID-19 safety guidelines, but if you choose not to or become careless, don’t worry because we have enough hospital beds. He ignores the physical and emotional effects that has on the rest of us. The gov.’s mistake was to too quickly want to open up businesses and in the process, wittingly or unwittingly, made COVID-19 safety guidelines secondary in importance. His attitude: practice the guidelines if you can or want to but, otherwise, we have enough beds for you as well as for those who you could carelessly cause to be infected.

Don Gerlach

Northwest side

