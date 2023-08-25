The opinion evinced by Ms. Hernandez displayed her ignorance re the proposed FDA regulation concerning the ban on menthol cigarettes.
The FDA has made it crystal clear that its prohibition on menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars will apply to manufacturers and retailers – it will not make it illegal for individuals to possess or use these products. By attempting to fan the flames of a non-existent racial bias in the proposed regulation, she does a disservice to her constituents and others who may have read her fallacious opinion.
Thomas Leupp
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.