So what's with the McMansion obits? Until recently the obituary section was robust with plain notices of the death of people in our community — civic leaders, grandmothers, veterans, children, homeless persons — people from all walks of life. Occasionally a photo appeared. Now, on most days, we have just a handful of fancy notices, each with a photo and rimmed in bold black borders. What appears to be "more" is simply less. The obituary section no longer allows us to salute everyone in our community.
Kate McMillan
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.