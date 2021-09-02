Letter: Fanning the Fire

Attorney General Mark Brnovich continues to fuel the “big lie” by ruling that Maricopa County officials must supply additional election material to “audit sleuths” Cyber Ninjas. Yet Senate President Karen Fann has refused to provide detailed procedural information from Cyber Ninja, highlighting the hypocrisy and lack of transparency in the Republican effort. Hopefully, such an imbalanced approach will let Arizona voters see the self-serving sanctimony behind these efforts.
Roger Shanley
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.