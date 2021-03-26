Letter: Fann's Audit

Learning that Senate President Karen Fann now intends to undertake a ”full forensic audit” of Maricopa County’s election results, I am concerned that her efforts will not be complete enough. No simple hand count will satisfy the voters she represents, so I suggest she form cadres of specially selected investigators to visit all home sites of each Biden voter to verify that they actually voted for President Biden. This visit could include a notary public to affirm the date and time the voter made his or her actual choice.
And to solve her dilemma of where to conduct the audit since Maricopa county officials do not want their offices used due to actual state business demands, Senator Fann could reconvert pandemic testing and vaccine sites into audit sites. Surely the need to contradict the verified election results is of much greater concern to her and her constituents than some pesky virus.
Roger Shanley
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.