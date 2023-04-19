Instead of calling them “far-right” Republicans (and affiliated religious leaders), because they are so in the wrong, they are so mistaken, they should be called “far-wrong”. They insist on believing and repeating frequently debunked lies and repeatedly debunked conspiracy “theories”. They are racist, sexist, anti-LGBTQ people, anti-diversity, anti-immigrant, anti-freedom, anti-gun control, and against any religion that is different from theirs. They see anyone who is different as a threat. These religious leaders steer their followers wrong. These “far wrong” Republicans and their affiliated religious pals are a threat to our democracy. For example, just look at what is happening is Florida where Ron deSantis is a wannabe dictator.