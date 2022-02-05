 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Fare-Free Transit is a bargain for taxpayers
View Comments

Letter: Fare-Free Transit is a bargain for taxpayers

  • Comments

A better headline for the recent article about potential fare-free public transit would be that the average taxpayer would pay barely $2 a month in order to provide a valuable public service to all residents of Tucson, most especially to the approximately 25,000 households in Tucson don’t have access to a car because of costs or other reasons. In reality, transit fares supply a relatively small portion of the overall public transit budget. And providing all members of our community an affordable option to get to work, school, medical appointments, or to stay connected to their family, repays itself through a healthier, more educated, and employable population. But as we consider the option of fare-free transit, let's not get trapped into thinking only in terms of economics only - instead maybe we should think of public transit like other public services, like the library, that we provide because they make us a better community.

Colby Henley

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Guns & Safety

If State Senator Wendy Rogers (R-Flagstaff) believes concealed weapons are a good way to keep college students safer, why doesn’t the Senator …

Local-issues

Letter: Visit to TMC ER

A couple of weeks ago I found myself, exactly where nobody wants to be , in the ER, (not Covid). Everything you hear is true. They are tremend…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News