I don’t understand why the farmers are getting preferential treatment regarding water use. I do not want my tax dollars spent on welfare for one class of business. When businesses experience changing circumstances they find ways to adapt or go out of business. Using our scarce resources to prop up a single class of business makes no sense. Neither does selling off farmland for development; that only brings more water users to the same plots of land.
Arizonans need to develop more realistic options for dealing with climate change and worsening water shortages. Some of the comments by our legislators show just how out of touch they are with what is really happening here.
James Doyle
Oracle
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.