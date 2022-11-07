Letter: Fashion & Flash

I like fashion and flash as much as the next person and appreciate style and verbal strutting, but let’s not confuse them with competence—or experience dealing with government or governing. Do we want someone who writes the lines and does the research, or the one who just reads them for the audience? Kari Lake is doing just that, with panache of course, but still just reading her lines, taking her cues from someone else. So, who is the most experienced person to be the governor of Arizona? The question is asked and answered: Katie Hobbs. Let's not be blinded by the flash and the irrational glibness of Kari Lake. Elect Katie Hobbs.