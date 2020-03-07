Letter: Fast Drivers Get a Break

Re: the Feb. 27 article "Senate OKs bill that would give fast drivers break on speeding fines."
Really? This is a joke piece, right? I often wonder what the State Legislators really do for a living? I ride the buses around this city, and am privy to a veritable wealth of information regarding vehicular law breakers! On any given day, I see: red-light runners, cross-walk blockers, speeders, noise makers (stereo too loud or no muffler), cars that look like they belong in a junk yard, no seat-belts, cellphone use while driving, etc! This whole farce sounds like something from a Trumpian dystopia! Instead of breaks on fines, why not just put some money into training volunteers to handle the simpler infractions and make the city/state a pile of money? Something tells me that would be too much for the "pea brains" in Phoenix to grasp ahold of!
Jay Cook
Midtown
