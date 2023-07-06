The ebullient article (July 2) about Marana’s current fast growth in business development and housing is interesting for something missing: water. The word does not appear anywhere in the article, even though on the same pages there is a discussion of groundwater in relation to development in the Phoenix area.
In Marana, jobs are being created as big companies are welcomed, needing many thousands more housing units of all descriptions. Manufacturing plants and new homes need connection to essential life-sustaining water. Where is this abundant new supply of water coming from in our desert land?
Judy Ray
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.