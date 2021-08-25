 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Father Knows Best
View Comments

Letter: Father Knows Best

  • Comments

In reaction to the Biden administration response to Ducey ban on school district mask mandates, the Ducey administration asked “what is it about families they don’t trust”? I agree. We should never have any laws barring anything a family does with its kids. This includes all laws regarding seatbelts, carseats, leaving kids in hot cars, and child abuse. We all know that parents always exercise great judgment. What a great country we could have if the nanny-state would just get out of the way.

Rick Jones

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Governor Ducey

Governor Doug Ducey has just leaped ahead of former Governor Evan Mecham as the worst Governor in the history of Arizona. Even though “Ev” was…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News