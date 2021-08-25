Letter: Father Knows Best

In reaction to the Biden administration response to Ducey ban on school district mask mandates, the Ducey administration asked “what is it about families they don’t trust”? I agree. We should never have any laws barring anything a family does with its kids. This includes all laws regarding seatbelts, carseats, leaving kids in hot cars, and child abuse. We all know that parents always exercise great judgment. What a great country we could have if the nanny-state would just get out of the way.
Rick Jones
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.