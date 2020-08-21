Letter: Faulty Logic - Closure of Gyms

As a physician for more than 35 years and distance runner for longer, I am very bothered in the flawed reasoning in reopening of businesses such as casinos while gyms have been shuttered most of the past 5 months. The 3 gyms I belong to, LA Fitness, Chuze and Desert Sport and Fitness, followed the protocols requested after reopening in mid May and did not register any outbreaks but were locked down again in late June when numbers of positives spiked. We know exercise strengthens our bodies, mood and immune system which helps protect against disease. Having these facilities inaccessible, especially during months of record setting heat, has made exercise difficult at best. This is leading to inactivity with resultant weight gain, anxiety and depression, all unhealthy conditions. This needs to be rectified quickly to aid those striving to improve their physical and mental well being as well as the gyms and their employees themselves.
Richard Petronella M.D.
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
