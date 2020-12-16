 Skip to main content
Letter: Favoring Zoo Expansion
Letter: Favoring Zoo Expansion

Having read Tim Steller's column concerning Reid Park Zoo's expansion, I would like to weigh in on this issue. I've been a member of the Zoo for 40+ years. I've seen it expand to a world class habitat for the animals. They promote conservation issues and education to over 500,000 visitor's a year. Busloads of school children visit annually at no charge.

I spent 30 years employed near Reid Park and often spent time there. As a zoo member, I enjoyed unlimited visits that quickly were "free" after a few visits that covered the small cost of membership.I also spent time by the Park Pond. Often there was windswept litter in the pond. I found discarded plastic rings from 6 packs of soda that could trap animals. I rescued a duck entangled in discarded fishing line. Park staff did their best to keep the area well tended. Public park areas are open to many who do not respect the environment.

I support the extensively planned & researched Zoo expansion.

Marlene C. Skinner

Southwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

